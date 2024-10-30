ScienceInnovators.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Innovation Science
|Leesburg, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Daniel Lucas
|
Innovative Sciences
|Canoga Park, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Al Federici
|
Science Innovation Fund, LLC
|Irvine, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Private Investments
Officers: C. Foster Stanback
|
Lotus Innovative Sciences Inc.
|Castro Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Ming-Chung Wong
|
Innovative Science Technologies, Inc.
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Patrick Alan Mason
|
Computer Science Innovations, LLC
|Heath, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Custom Computer Programing
Officers: Deborah L. Uradzionek , Deborah L. Uradzionedk and 1 other Scott Streit
|
Innovative Science Tools, Inc.
|Concord, MA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Ronald H. Micheels
|
Life Science Innovation, LLC
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Carole E. Marcot
|
Innovative Sciences Worldwide Inc.
|Saint Peters, MO
|
Industry:
Mfg Pharmaceutical Preparations
Officers: Kevin E. Green
|
Space Science Innovations, LLC
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Mfg Space Vehicle Equipment
Officers: Chuck Fix , Richard Stump