ScotiaGlenville.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Glenville
|Scotia, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Scotia Glenville Elks
|Schenectady, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Mary Donahaue , Robert Hanlon and 1 other Brian Barner
|
Scotia Glenville Dental Center
(518) 377-4431
|Schenectady, NY
|
Industry:
Dentists Office
Officers: Jeffrey Marshall Backer , Helene Kossoff and 4 others Rebecca A. Koehler , Khyber Khan , Donna Wattie , Ruth Polipis
|
Scotia Glenville Children's Museum
(518) 346-1764
|Schenectady, NY
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Diana Bennett
|
Scotia-Glenville Central School District
(518) 382-1202
|Scotia, NY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Trish Roeser , David Versocki and 7 others Deborah Byrne , Tom Eagan , Rich Wiesen , John Hoefer , Kathleen Waters , Cindy Steadwell , Kathy Powers
|
Scotia-Glenville Pipe Band, Inc
|Schenectady, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Maureen Connor
|
Scotia Glenville Rowing Association Inc
|Glenville, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Joanna Flynn , Laurie Sweeney-Conlon and 6 others John Fitzmaurice , Dave Clayman , Tom Carroll , Pat Burns , Ann Reilly , John Condemi
|
Scotia Glenville Lions Club Inc
|Ballston Lake, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Scotia-Glenville Central School District
(518) 382-1282
|Schenectady, NY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Elise Rosenberry , John Tomiassen
|
Scotia-Glenville Central School District
(518) 382-1296
|Schenectady, NY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Helen Laroche , Winifred Valachovic and 3 others John Geniti , Tracy Bacher , Carolyn Gerdin