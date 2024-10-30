ScottishAmericanSociety.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Scottish American Society
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Iain M. William , Robert Young
|
Scottish American Military Society
|Rose Hill, KS
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
The Scottish American Society
|Akron, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Scottish-American Military Society, Inc.
|Port Richey, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: David McLay , David Cherry and 5 others John Bain , Alfred R. Mac Donald , Roland Campbell , Susan J. McQuiston , Al Macdonald
|
Scottish American Society of The Quad Ci
|Davenport, IA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Christopher S. Benner
|
Scottish American Society of Lady Lake, Inc.
|Lady Lake, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Alex Hair , Norman Stewart and 4 others Paul O. Sykes , Jim Davidson Smith , Robert Peacock , Evelyn McClung
|
American Society of Scottish-Links, LLC
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Ed Molloy
|
Scottish American Society of South Florida Inc
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Scottish American Society of South Fl Inc
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Scottish American Society of Dunedin, Inc.
|Dunedin, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Diane E. Burke , Cliff Brooks and 8 others Anne L. Isenberg , Dee Stultz , Barbara A. Brooks , Clifford H. Brooks , Dolores Stultz , Ethel Mac Kenkie , Catherine Thomson , Alfred Finnie