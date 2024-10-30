SeaLegal.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Legal Sea Foods, LLC
(617) 530-9000
|Boston, MA
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Industry: Eating Place Whol Fish/Seafood Ret Mail-Order House
Officers: Richard Vellante , Jeff Laureanno and 6 others Sandy Block , Allan Dempsey , Paul S. Levy , Shion Hara , Roger S. Berkowitz , Edward H. Pendergast
|
Legal Sea Foods, LLC
(617) 742-5300
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Charles Wright
|
Legal Sea Foods, LLC
(301) 469-5900
|Bethesda, MD
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Steven Santa
|
Legal Sea Foods, LLC
(202) 496-1111
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Seafood Restaurant
Officers: Erik Larson
|
Legal Sea Foods, LLC
|Short Hills, NJ
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Legal Sea Foods, LLC
(617) 266-7775
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Scott Parrow
|
Legal Sea Foods, LLC
(617) 277-7300
|Chestnut Hill, MA
|
Industry:
Eating Place Ret Meat/Fish
Officers: Charles Wright
|
Legal Sea Foods Incorporated
|Dedham, MA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Legal Sea Foods
|Garden City, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Adam Berntein , Roger Berkowitz
|
Legal Sea Foods, Inc.
(617) 864-3400
|Cambridge, MA
|
Industry:
Eating Place Drinking Place
Officers: Marlena Najar , Tim Dunham