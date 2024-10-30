SeafoodGalley.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Seafood Galley
|Bellmawr, NJ
|
Industry:
Ret Meat/Fish
Officers: Joanne Skordos
|
Seafood Galley
(915) 778-8388
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Seafood
Officers: Max D. Long
|
Galley Seafood
|Perkasie, PA
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
|
Tony's Seafood Galley
(713) 674-9549
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Jung Lee
|
Seafood Galley Restaurant
(207) 848-2281
|Carmel, ME
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Carol Rancourt
|
Seafood Galley, Incorporated
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
|
Galley Seafood, Inc.
|Key West, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Phil Clark , Carol Shaughnessy and 2 others Steve Yeandle , Beth Yeandle
|
Seafood Galley Restaurant, Inc.
(251) 861-8000
|Dauphin Island, AL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Neola Rhodes , Donald R. Rhodes
|
Ocean Galley Seafood Express
|Claxton, GA
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
|
Seafood Galley Company, Inc.
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Barbara Tiller