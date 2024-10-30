Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
SeafoodServices.com is a concise, memorable domain that directly communicates the business niche. It stands out as a valuable asset for any company specializing in seafood services or retail. With this domain name, you'll effortlessly establish credibility and professionalism.
The domain can be used for various industries like fish markets, seafood restaurants, catering services, wholesalers, and more. By having a domain that aligns with your business focus, you create a strong online identity.
Owning SeafoodServices.com can significantly improve your search engine visibility as it directly relates to the seafood industry. A domain name that accurately describes your business helps potential customers find you more easily.
A unique and memorable domain like SeafoodServices.com can contribute to building a strong brand image, enhancing customer trust, and fostering customer loyalty.
Buy SeafoodServices.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SeafoodServices.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Seafood Services
|Salem, NH
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Raoul J. Lavoie
|
Cartys Seafood Service Inc
|Jamaica, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Lisa Gassman , Mark Champion
|
Seafood Sourcing Services, Inc.
|Orange Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Cindy Scholz
|
Seafood Services, Inc.
(508) 999-6785
|New Bedford, MA
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Dave Horton , Caroline Horton and 4 others Greg , Joseph Mello , Jim Goncalo , Thorsteinn Gislason
|
Paterson Seafood Service, Inc.
|Dover, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert L. Paterson , Alice E. Paterson and 1 other Melissa Crumpton
|
Carty's Seafood Service Inc.
(973) 578-4405
|Newark, NJ
|
Industry:
Local Trucking Operator
Officers: Tom McCarthy , Rick Cross
|
Seafood Management Services LLC
|Mill Creek, WA
|
Industry:
Management Services
|
Homeland Seafoods Services
|Canoga Park, CA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Mokhlesur Rahman
|
Seafood Restaurant Services, Inc
(225) 927-8844
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Restaurant & Catering
Officers: James Zito , Don Zito
|
Seafood Management Services, Inc.
|Redondo Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Siddharth Sethi , Ranjit Mehandran and 1 other Ronika Rodreguez