SeafoodVillage.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Seafood Village
|Fullerton, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Aandy Choi , Andy Choi
|
Seafood Village
|Rowland Heights, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Danny Ma
|
Village Pizza & Seafood
|Pasadena, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
East Seafood Village Inc.
|Rowland Heights, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Derek Shu Wing Ma
|
Ninbo Seafood Village Inc.
|Rosemead, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Seafood Village 2
|Temple City, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Danny Z. Ma
|
Village Pizza & Seafood
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Arnald Damoni
|
Seafood Village Inc
|Monterey Park, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Fish/Seafood
Officers: Bruce Fung
|
Pinelake Seafood Village Corporation
|San Pedro, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Kin Fun Wong
|
Coastal Villages Seafoods, LLC
|Kipnuk, AK
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments