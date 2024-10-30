SecondLanguageInstitute.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Western English Second Language Institute
|Macomb, IL
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Christy Eyler , Lynne Wayne and 2 others Patricia Jones , Jan Hart
|
Institute for Second Language Acquisition
|San Juan, PR
|
Industry:
Schools and Educational Services, Nec, Ns
Officers: Ilia A. Madrazo
|
English As A Second Language Institute, Inc.
|Redwood City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Keith Defolo
|
Institute of English As A Second Language LLC
|Norman, OK
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
|
English As A Second Language Institute at Ford
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Ret New/Used Automobiles
|
Institute for Economics As A Second Language, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
English As A Second Language Institute of New College of California
|Millbrae, CA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: John Krauskopf , Patricia Palmer