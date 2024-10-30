SecuritiesIndustryAssociation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Security Industry Association
(703) 683-2075
|Granada Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Association
Officers: Richard Chace , Mark A. Visbal and 7 others Donald Erickson , Arminda Valles-Hall , Rob Traister , Kimberly Roberts , Shawn Pearson , Marcus C. Dunn , Patricia Sherwood
|
Associated Security Industries, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Security Industry Associ
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Detective/Armored Car Services
|
Michigan Security Industry Association
|Royal Oak, MI
|
Industry:
Detective/Armored Car Services
|
Homeland Security Industries Association
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Bruce Degrazia
|
Security Industry Association
(518) 785-0721
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services Management Services
Officers: Daniel Goldstein
|
Associated Security Industries
(718) 851-8100
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Security Systems Services Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: Chim Banish , Susan Griswold and 1 other Hyman Banash
|
Michigan Security Industry Association
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer
Officers: Leslie Touma
|
National Security Industrial Association
|Washington, DC
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: James R. Hogg
|
Securities Industry Professional Association Inc
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation