SecuritiesPortfolio.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Nuveen Preferred Securities Portfolio
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Management Investment, Open-End, Nsk
|
Portfolio Securities, LLC
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Broker Dealer
Officers: Norwin Wong , Cedd Moses
|
Security Portfolio I’
|
Security Portfolio X, LLC
|Wichita, KS
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Detective/Armored Car Services
Officers: Security Portfolio X Manager , Security Portfolio X Gp, L.L.C.
|
Security Portfolio II, L.P.
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Security Gp Storage II, L.L.C.
|
Security Portfolio I’ Manager
|Wichita, KS
|
Security Portfolio, Ltd.
|
Filed:
Declaration of Registered Agent
|
Security Portfolio X, L.P.
|
Security Portfolio I’, LLC
|Wichita, KS
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Security Portfolio I Manager , Security Portfolio I Manager, LLC
|
US Securities Group Portfolios
|Palmetto Bay, FL
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer
Officers: Xenophon J. Pateras