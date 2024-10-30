SelfDefenseAcademy.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Aranda Self Defense Academy
|Selma, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Texas Self Defense Academy
|Arlington, TX
|
Academy of Self Defense
(201) 837-8740
|Teaneck, NJ
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Vernon Johnson
|
Self Defense Academy, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Coastal Self Defense Academy
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Texans Self Defense Academy
|Friendswood, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
United Self Defense Academy
|Palmdale, CA
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: David Schoonover
|
Academy of Self Defense
|Reno, NV
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
|
Brentwood Self-Defense Academy
|Bay Shore, NY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Texas Self Defense Academy
|Arlington, TX
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Orlando Waugh