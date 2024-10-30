SelfFundedPlans.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Self-Funded Plans, Inc.
(216) 566-1455
|Cleveland, OH
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Administrative Services of Benefit Plans
Officers: Donna B. Luby , Richard C. Sheldon and 4 others Bonnie Krauss , Donald H. Messinger , Marsha Phillips , William Gorton
|
National Self Funded Plans, Incorporated
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Co-Ordinated Benefit Self-Funded Plans, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: William T. Tuomey
|
Henry Ford Health Care Corporation Self-Funded Liability Plan
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Elizabeth Field
|
Algoma Hardwoods Inc Union Self Funded Health Plan Trust
|Algoma, WI
|
Industry:
Gasoline Service Station