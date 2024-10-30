SenecaAssociates.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Seneca Associates
|Seneca, SC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Seneca Associates
|Winston Salem, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Seneca Associates
(315) 255-1771
|Auburn, NY
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Owasco Terrace , Ben Nobile
|
Seneca Associates, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Max Handleman
|
Seneca Point Associates, Inc.
|Chautauqua, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Seneca Village Homeowners Association
|Alta Loma, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jack J. Hall
|
Seneca Court Associates
|Oil City, PA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Sherry Stinebiser
|
Seneca 37 Associates, LLC
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Ownership
|
Seneca Ave Associates Inc
|Ridgewood, NY
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Frank Polifrone , David Carmili
|
Seneca 37 Associates Corp.
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Jacob Chetrit