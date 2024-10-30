SeniorCampus.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Senior Campuses, Ltd.
|Mentor, OH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Dennis A. Roth
|
Shorewood Senior Campus
(507) 252-9110
|Rochester, MN
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Michael F. Gould , Rose Koff and 6 others Dorothy Schoenfelder , Neal Frisch , Carissa Albrecht , John Cushen , Kristina Chase , Scott Eggert
|
Senior Campus Services, LLC
|Baltimore, MD
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: John C. Erickson , Jeffrey A. Jacobson and 3 others Gerald F. Doherty , Will Nance , Bruce R. Grindrod
|
Senior Lakewood Campus LLC
|Lakewood, OH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Mary Resar , John T. O'Neill and 7 others Betty Kuzela , Timothy M. Coury , John Neill , Lori Oakley , Kelly Kearney , Jason Coe , Christine Dorsey
|
National Senior Campuses Found
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Senior Wyndemere Living Campus
|Wheaton, IL
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: Peggi Semmens
|
Senior Woodsedge Living Campus
|Bemidji, MN
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Victor A. Hagstrom , Sandra L. Bensen and 1 other Robin Gullickson
|
Senior Lakewood Health Campus
|Lakewood, OH
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Fran Mahall , Margaret Anderson and 8 others Jennifer Callo , Beckie Gaul , Judy Latour , David O'Neill , Mary McEntire , Lisa Woodruss , Amanda Keaton , Sue Krivosh
|
Heritage Middleton Senior Campus
|Middleton, WI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Laura Doll
|
Parkshore Senior Campus
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Michael Metzler