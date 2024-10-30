SeniorCapitalManagement.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Senior Capital Management, Inc.
(815) 986-2203
|Rockford, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: James Benkovich
|
Capital Senior Management 2, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Individual/Family Services
Officers: Jerry D. Lee , Lawrence A. Cohen and 2 others David R. Brickman , Gloria M. Holland
|
Capital Senior Management S, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Keith N. Johannessen , Lawrence A. Cohen and 5 others David R. Brickman , Carole J. Burnell , Carey P. Hendrickson , Ralph A. Beattie , Rob L. Goodpaster
|
Capital Senior Management 2, Inc.
(260) 493-6927
|Fort Wayne, IN
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer
Officers: Barbara Bowman
|
Capital City Seniors Management, Inc.
|Atlanta, GA
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Charles W. Northcutt , Bryant G. Coats and 4 others John R. West , Gordon J. Simmons , Chase Northcutt , Nick G. Sulaiman
|
Capital Senior Management AC, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Keith N. Johannessen , Lawrence A. Cohen and 4 others David R. Brickman , Gloria M. Holland , Gary Vasquez , Gary Fernandez
|
Capital Senior Management 1, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Keith N. Johannessen , David W. Beathard and 1 other David R. Brickman