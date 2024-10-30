Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,927 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Discover SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com, your premier online destination for comprehensive senior care services. This domain name conveys a sense of trust, reliability, and dedication to the senior community. Owning this domain can enhance your business's online presence and establish a strong brand identity.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,927

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com

    SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com is an ideal domain name for businesses specializing in senior care, retirement communities, and health services. It sets your business apart as a dedicated and professional organization. The domain's name suggests a national network, which can create a sense of scale and coverage, attracting a larger audience.

    SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com can be used for various applications, such as building a website, creating email addresses, or using it as a brand name for your business. By incorporating the term 'America,' you can target a specific market and demonstrate your commitment to serving the needs of seniors across the country.

    Why SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com?

    Owning the SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com domain name can positively impact your business by increasing organic traffic. With a clear and descriptive domain name, potential customers are more likely to find and remember your business. The domain's name directly relates to your business, making it more likely for search engines to rank your website higher in relevant search results.

    SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com can also contribute to establishing a strong brand identity and building customer trust. By owning a domain name that accurately reflects your business, you can create a professional and consistent online presence, which can help establish credibility and trust with potential customers. Additionally, a memorable and easy-to-understand domain name can make it simpler for customers to remember and recommend your business to others.

    Marketability of SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com

    SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com can help you market your business more effectively by setting you apart from competitors with less descriptive or less memorable domain names. It can also improve your search engine rankings by incorporating relevant keywords into the domain name, making it easier for potential customers to find your business online.

    In addition to digital marketing, a domain like SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com can also be useful in non-digital media, such as print advertisements, business cards, or brochures. The clear and descriptive domain name can help attract and engage new potential customers, making it easier for them to understand your business and remember your brand. Additionally, a memorable domain name can make it simpler for customers to refer your business to others, potentially leading to increased sales and growth.

    Marketability of

    Buy SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Senior Care Centers of America
    		Bristol, PA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Craig Mehnert , Cecelia Murphy
    Senior Care Center of America
    		Marlton, NJ Industry: Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Kathy F. Glorioso , Scott Milillo and 1 other Craig O. Mehnert
    Senior Care Center of America
    		Cherry Hill, NJ Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
    (216) 371-2547     		Cleveland, OH Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Judy Bush
    Senior Care Nursing Centers of America, Inc.
    		Saint Petersburg, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Charles J. Crist , Mimas Joannides and 1 other John E. Watson
    Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
    (215) 242-4501     		Philadelphia, PA Industry: Adult Day Care
    Officers: Leslie Gilman , Craig Mehnert
    Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
    (609) 883-0200     		Trenton, NJ Industry: Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Jean Bacco , Craig Mehnert and 2 others Gene Bacco , Louise Patterson
    Senior Care Centers of America, Inc.
    		Merrillville, IN Industry: Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Craig Mehnert , Kris W. Baldock
    Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
    		Blackwood, NJ Industry: Skilled Nursing Care Facility
    Officers: Craig O. Mehnert
    Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
    (215) 642-6600     		Feasterville Trevose, PA Industry: Child Day Care Services
    Officers: Tasha Custis , Craig Mehnert and 3 others Craig Meter , James G. Andersen , Jim Donnelley