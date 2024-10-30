Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com is an ideal domain name for businesses specializing in senior care, retirement communities, and health services. It sets your business apart as a dedicated and professional organization. The domain's name suggests a national network, which can create a sense of scale and coverage, attracting a larger audience.
SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com can be used for various applications, such as building a website, creating email addresses, or using it as a brand name for your business. By incorporating the term 'America,' you can target a specific market and demonstrate your commitment to serving the needs of seniors across the country.
Owning the SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com domain name can positively impact your business by increasing organic traffic. With a clear and descriptive domain name, potential customers are more likely to find and remember your business. The domain's name directly relates to your business, making it more likely for search engines to rank your website higher in relevant search results.
SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com can also contribute to establishing a strong brand identity and building customer trust. By owning a domain name that accurately reflects your business, you can create a professional and consistent online presence, which can help establish credibility and trust with potential customers. Additionally, a memorable and easy-to-understand domain name can make it simpler for customers to remember and recommend your business to others.
Buy SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SeniorCareCentersOfAmerica.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Senior Care Centers of America
|Bristol, PA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Craig Mehnert , Cecelia Murphy
|
Senior Care Center of America
|Marlton, NJ
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Kathy F. Glorioso , Scott Milillo and 1 other Craig O. Mehnert
|
Senior Care Center of America
|Cherry Hill, NJ
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
(216) 371-2547
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
Officers: Judy Bush
|
Senior Care Nursing Centers of America, Inc.
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Charles J. Crist , Mimas Joannides and 1 other John E. Watson
|
Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
(215) 242-4501
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Adult Day Care
Officers: Leslie Gilman , Craig Mehnert
|
Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
(609) 883-0200
|Trenton, NJ
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Jean Bacco , Craig Mehnert and 2 others Gene Bacco , Louise Patterson
|
Senior Care Centers of America, Inc.
|Merrillville, IN
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Craig Mehnert , Kris W. Baldock
|
Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
|Blackwood, NJ
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Craig O. Mehnert
|
Senior Care Centers of America, Inc
(215) 642-6600
|Feasterville Trevose, PA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Tasha Custis , Craig Mehnert and 3 others Craig Meter , James G. Andersen , Jim Donnelley