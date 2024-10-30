SeniorCitizenCounseling.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Senior Citizens Counseling
|Bessemer, AL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Napoleon Gamble
|
Senior Citizens Legal Counseling Service
|Seal Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Simone
|
Counsel Center for Senior Citizens
(718) 627-7680
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Ted Able
|
National Senior Citizen Counsel, Inc.
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Senior Citizen Counseling Service, Inc.
|Palm Bay, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: J. J. Finnegan , Ruth M. Finnegan
|
Senior Citizens Counsel & Delivery Inc
(515) 576-5401
|Fort Dodge, IA
|
Industry:
Social Association
Officers: Leslie Hade
|
Community Counsel Senior Citizen Center
(830) 379-1820
|Seguin, TX
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Kathrine Garcia , Randal Baker
|
Ridgewood Bushwick Senior Citizens Counsel
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Ceramic City Senior Citizens Counsel
(330) 385-4732
|East Liverpool, OH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Mary M. Coningham , Mary Cunningham and 1 other Judi Golden
|
Senior Citizens Action Counsel of New York, Inc.
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services