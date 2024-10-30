Your price with special offer:
SeniorPlaza.com is more than just a domain name; it's a powerful marketing tool that sets your business apart from the competition. By choosing SeniorPlaza.com, you're signaling to potential customers that you understand their specific needs and are committed to providing solutions tailored to their age group. This domain is ideal for businesses in various industries such as healthcare, home care services, senior living facilities, and senior-focused retail. It's a smart investment for any business looking to reach out to the ever-growing senior population.
The senior market is a significant consumer demographic, with substantial purchasing power. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 65-and-older age group is projected to grow to over 95 million by 2060. By securing a domain like SeniorPlaza.com, you're positioning your business to tap into this lucrative market. The name itself is memorable and easy to remember, ensuring that your business is easily accessible to your target audience.
Owning a domain like SeniorPlaza.com can help your business grow organically by attracting a targeted audience. The domain name's clear connection to the senior demographic can help improve your search engine rankings for relevant keywords, making it easier for potential customers to find you online. Additionally, having a domain name that resonates with your target audience can help establish your brand as an authority in your industry and build customer trust.
SeniorPlaza.com can also help you engage with and convert potential customers into sales. The name itself evokes a sense of trust and reliability, making it more likely for visitors to explore your website and consider your offerings. By tailoring your domain name to the senior demographic, you're demonstrating a commitment to serving this community, which can help foster customer loyalty and repeat business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SeniorPlaza.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Plaza Senior Citizens
|Plaza, ND
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Yvonne Olson
|
Senior Plaza
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: George Garcia
|
Senior Plaza Seniors, Inc
(631) 582-3334
|Hauppauge, NY
|
Industry:
Rest Home
Officers: Karen Caropoloi
|
Gates Plaza Senior Housing
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Senior Heritage Plaza, Inc.
|Colorado Springs, CO
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Howard Black , Jerome Schaefer and 4 others Timothy Sims , Julie Boswell , Toby Gannett , John Rasmussen
|
Grand Plaza Seniors, Lp
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Central Valley Coalition for Affo Housing , Grand Plaza Seniors Gp, LLC
|
Plaza Seniors Housing Patners
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Plaza North Senior Residents
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: Arielle Linzi , Chris Madison
|
Rugby Plaza Senior Apartments
(323) 582-0685
|Huntington Park, CA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Rebecca Cossio
|
Seniorcare at Senior Plaza
|Hauppauge, NY
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Stephanie Woods