Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
SentencingCommission.com is a premium domain name that resonates with the legal and judicial community. Its clear and concise title instantly communicates the purpose of your business, making it an ideal choice for organizations involved in sentencing, legislation, or legal consulting.
SentencingCommission.com sets your business apart from competitors. It communicates professionalism, reliability, and commitment to your clients. It can be used by law firms, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions, among others.
By acquiring SentencingCommission.com, you can benefit from increased organic traffic and search engine optimization. The domain name is highly descriptive and includes relevant keywords, making it more likely to attract potential clients and customers.
SentencingCommission.com also helps to establish your brand and build trust with your audience. It conveys a sense of professionalism and expertise, which can be critical in industries where trust and credibility are essential.
Buy SentencingCommission.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SentencingCommission.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United States Sentencing Commission
(202) 502-4500
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Public Order/Safety
Officers: Reuben Castillo , John Steer and 6 others Michael Horowitz , Ricardo Hinojosa , Danelle Tacha , Elizabeth Partoyan , Roger Karr , Pamela Barron
|
Sentencing Commission, Arkansas
|Little Rock, AR
|
Industry:
Sentencing Commission
Officers: Sandy Moll , Wanda Hayes
|
Massachusetts Sentencing Commission
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Linda Holt
|
Sentencing Guidelines Commission
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
Legal Counsel/Prosecution
|
Sentencing Commission, Kansas
|Topeka, KS
|
Industry:
Sentencing Commission
Officers: Helen Pedigo
|
New Mexico Sentencing Commission
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Industry:
Criminal & Juvenile Justice Services
Officers: Michael Hall
|
Sentencing & Policy Commission
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Legislative Body
|
Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
Legal Counsel/Prosecution
Officers: Barbara Tombs
|
Commission On Sentencing
|University Park, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Mark Bergstrom
|
Sentencing Guidelines Commission, Washington State
|Olympia, WA
|
Industry:
Correctional Institution
Officers: Jean Soliz-Conklin , Dave Boerner