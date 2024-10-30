Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
SerenityLimousine.com is a captivating and unique domain name that immediately conveys the essence of calmness and high-end services. It's perfect for businesses specializing in limousine, luxury car rental, or transportation services. By owning this domain, you can create a strong online presence and attract customers who value peace of mind and premium experiences.
The domain name also holds the potential to attract clients from various industries such as hospitality, events, weddings, and more. It's versatile enough to cater to a broad customer base while maintaining a focused and targeted message.
Having a domain like SerenityLimousine.com can significantly enhance your online presence, making it easier for potential customers to find and remember your business. It's an investment that can contribute to increased organic traffic as people searching for limousine or luxury transportation services are more likely to be drawn to this domain name.
This domain name also plays a crucial role in building trust and customer loyalty. By having a domain name that is easy to remember and resonates with your brand, you can establish a strong online identity and create a lasting impression on your customers.
Buy SerenityLimousine.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SerenityLimousine.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Serenity Limousine
|Lompoc, CA
|
Industry:
Local Passenger Transportation Ret New/Used Automobiles
Officers: Patricia Grijalba
|
Serenity Limousine Service, Inc.
|Laguna Niguel, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Eugene M. Testi
|
Serenity Limousines & Sedans
|Santa Maria, CA
|
Industry:
Local Passenger Transportation
|
Serenity Limousine Service
|San Clemente, CA
|
Industry:
Local Passenger Transportation
Officers: Eugene M. Testi
|
Serenity Limousine Service LLC
|Holtsville, NY
|
Industry:
Local Passenger Transportation
Officers: Edward Podlesny
|
Serenity Limousine Service
|Smithtown, NY
|
Industry:
Local Passenger Transportation
Officers: Edward Podlesny
|
Serenity Limousine Service
|Rocky Point, NY
|
Industry:
Local Passenger Transportation
|
Serenity Limousines LLC
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Thomas Grebe
|
Serenity Limousine Service, Inc.
|San Clemente, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Eugene M. Testi
|
Serenity Limousine LLC
|Selden, NY
|
Industry:
Local Passenger Transportation
Officers: Edward Podlesky