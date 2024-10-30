TaraRestaurant.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Tara Restaurant
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Siviphan Howvichitr
|
Tara Restaurants, Inc.
|Huntington Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Anthony J. Tarantino
|
Tara's Restaurant, Inc.
|Brooksville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Matthew Harte
|
Tara Boulevard Restaurant Corp
|Lithonia, GA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Tara Blvd Restaurant Corp
|Stockbridge, GA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Tara Boulevard Restaurant Corp
|Stone Mountain, GA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Tara Blvd Restaurant Corp
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Tara Blvd Restaurant Corp
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Victor Haydel , Emily Cole
|
Tara Blvd Restaurant Corp
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Tara Restaurant Group, Inc
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sanjay Rangan