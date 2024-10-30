Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
TargetedMediaServices.com is a domain name that signifies expertise and proficiency in media services. With this domain, you can establish a strong online identity and showcase your commitment to delivering targeted and effective media solutions. Whether you're in marketing, advertising, public relations, or any other industry that relies on media to reach your audience, this domain name is a perfect fit. It allows you to build trust with your audience and establish credibility in your field.
What sets TargetedMediaServices.com apart from other domains is its clear and concise message. The name itself conveys the idea of precision, focus, and effectiveness – qualities that are highly valued in today's fast-paced digital landscape. Additionally, the domain name is easy to remember and type, making it more likely for potential customers to find you online. With TargetedMediaServices.com, you'll have a domain name that not only looks professional but also accurately reflects your business and its mission.
TargetedMediaServices.com can help your business grow in several ways. For one, it can improve your search engine rankings, making it easier for potential customers to find you online. With a domain name that clearly communicates what you do, you'll be more likely to attract organic traffic and generate leads. Additionally, having a domain name that aligns with your business can help establish your brand and build trust with your audience.
Another way that TargetedMediaServices.com can help your business grow is by helping you build customer loyalty. A domain name that accurately reflects your business and its mission can help you create a strong brand identity and establish trust with your audience. This, in turn, can lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals. Additionally, a domain name like TargetedMediaServices.com can help you stand out from your competitors, making it easier for you to differentiate yourself in a crowded market.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of TargetedMediaServices.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Targeted Media Services Inc
(812) 985-5194
|Evansville, IN
|
Industry:
Advertising Agency
Officers: Angela Short , Richard W. Short
|
Target Media Services
(717) 431-2265
|Lancaster, PA
|
Industry:
Cable and Other Pay Television Services
Officers: Jaqualine Santer
|
Target Media Services
|Santa Fe Springs, CA
|
Industry:
Communication Services
Officers: Raul Rodriguez
|
Targeted Media Services, Inc.
|Laguna Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Clarke Beauchamp , Klaus Schlechner and 1 other Kim V. Jones
|
Target Media Advertising Services, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Calby J. Patrick , Gene Edwards
|
Target Media Advertising Services, LLC
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: James P. Calby