The TargetedTeaching.com domain is an ideal choice for educational institutions or professionals offering personalized teaching methods. It succinctly communicates the focus on individual students, setting it apart from generic education domains.
TargetedTeaching.com can be used to build a website dedicated to providing customized learning resources, online courses, or tutoring services. Additionally, it would benefit institutions specializing in special education or those using technology for personalized learning.
Owning the TargetedTeaching.com domain can lead to increased visibility and credibility for your business. It communicates expertise in targeted teaching methodologies, potentially attracting more organic traffic from search engines.
The domain can also contribute to brand establishment and customer trust by conveying a commitment to individualized education. Additionally, it may foster customer loyalty by demonstrating a focus on their unique needs.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of TargetedTeaching.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Targeted Teaching
|Mc Lean, VA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Hallie Shilling
|
Targeted Teaching, LLC
|New Haven, CT
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
The Brain Targeted Teaching Institute Inc
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site