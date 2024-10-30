Your price with special offer:
Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
TargetedTrade.com is an excellent choice for businesses specializing in trade, both B2B and B2C. With this domain, you'll convey professionalism and expertise in your industry. The term 'targeted' implies a clear focus on specific markets or customers.
Additionally, the .com extension adds credibility to your online presence. TargetedTrade.com could be ideal for industries such as import/export, finance, real estate, and e-commerce.
Owning a domain like TargetedTrade.com can significantly enhance your business by improving search engine rankings. Potential customers are more likely to trust businesses with clear and descriptive names that accurately reflect their offerings.
A targeted domain can help you establish a strong brand identity. It sets expectations for your audience about the nature of your business, increasing customer loyalty and engagement.
Buy TargetedTrade.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of TargetedTrade.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Target Focus Trading, LLC
|Arcadia, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Whol Nondurable Goods
Officers: Chris Lam , De Registered Investment Advisor and 1 other Chris Hanson
|
Target Global Trade, Inc.
(612) 304-6073
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Department Store
Officers: Darien Grant , Dee Brinkhaus and 7 others Dan Weston , Daniel Gott , Josh Anderson , Chris Johnston , Cynthia Zimmer , Christopher Staley , Chris Marietta
|
Target Investment & Trading, LLC
|Westlake Village, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Amirhossein Amiri , Malica Chehrzad and 1 other Caainvestment
|
Forex Target Trading LLC
|Round Rock, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Whol Nondurable Goods
Officers: Scott Barkley , Jerry Rankin and 2 others Robert Scott Barkley , Jarrell Rankin
|
Target Trading Corp.
|San Rafael, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James Beebe
|
Target Trade, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Ted Rickenbacher
|
Target Trading Corporation
|Richardson, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Targeted Trade Solutions
|Henderson, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Ray Sedghi , Stephen Kendroik
|
Target Trading, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ronald Torres , Abel Perdomo
|
Target Trading, Corp
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ricardo F. Burle , Roberta C. Silveira and 1 other Magno A Silva Salim