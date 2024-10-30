Tartarugas.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Tartaruga Limited
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Carl Michael Salvato , William Bradley Barnes
|
Tartaruga, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Amir Razzaghi-Awal , John R. Albury and 3 others Hojat Farajzadeh , Mohammed Farajzadeh , Stefano Areiser
|
Tartaruga, LLC
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Gregory Slate
|
Tartaruga LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Foy Gilles , Lorda Anne Joelle
|
Tartaruga Design, Inc.
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Daniel Garceau
|
Tartaruga International, Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Monica Giraldo
|
Tartaruga Ridge Estates Homeow
|Greenville, FL
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Tartaruga Cafe Inc.
|Massapequa Park, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Tartaruga Creek Development Ltd.
|Greenville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: Val Di Sole Food Products, Inc.
|
Casa Tartaruga LLC
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Charles Schaffer , Miren A. Schinco-Schaffer and 1 other Richard S. Schaffer