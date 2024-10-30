TaurusDesign.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Taurus Design
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Jesus M. Pena
|
Taurus Design
|Katy, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Jesus M. Pena
|
Taurus Designs
(503) 692-1013
|Tualatin, OR
|
Industry:
Cabinet and Finish Carpentry
Officers: James Johnston
|
Taurus Fashion Designer
|Jersey City, NJ
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Juana Perez
|
Taurus Design Group
|Mansfield, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Mark Schag
|
Taurus Design & Technology, Inc.
|Amarillo, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Mike Engler , Dalia A. Engler and 1 other James W. Ferguson
|
Taurus Design Inc
|Amarillo, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Dalia A. Engler , Mike Engler and 2 others Ferguson Jim , James W. Ferguson
|
Taurus Irrigation and Landscape Design
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Landscape Services
Officers: Lori Glidden
|
Taurus Publications & Design Center, Inc.
|Livermore, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Taurus and Pisces Designers Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Aurora Diaz , Flora E. Rodriguez