TaxProject.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Tax Projects, Llp
|Independence, OH
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)
|
Tax Project Inc
|Boulder, CO
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Dennis Toprac
|
Tax Couseling Project
|Springfield, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Tax Projects Group, Llp
(216) 393-2203
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Greg Elias , Phil Dottavio and 5 others Brian Pluckhan , Jay N. Nisberg , Randy Eickhoff , Carl Padding , Rick McElvain
|
Tax Projects, LLC
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Tax Return Preparation Services
Officers: Kenneth Fife
|
Tax Credit Projects
|Wautoma, WI
|
Industry:
Tax Return Preparation Services
|
Tax Projects Group, Llp
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Brian Pluckhan
|
Guidance Projection Tax Base
|Temple, TX
|
Industry:
Tax Return Preparation Services
|
Tax Projects Group, Llp
|Independence, OH
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)
Officers: Brian Pluckhan
|
Guidance Projection Tax Base
|Belton, TX
|
Industry:
Tax Return Preparation Services
Officers: Veronica Shumpert