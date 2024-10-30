TaxpayerAdvocacy.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
State Taxpayer Advocacy & Resolution
|
State Taxpayer Advocacy & Resolution
|
Taxpayer Advocacy Group, LLC
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Tax Return Preparation Services
|
State Taxpayer Advocacy & Resolution
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Phillip S. Rogers , R. Keith Cochran
|
Taxpayers Advocacy Group, Inc
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Dedrea Norman
|
Taxpayer Advocacy Services Corporation
|Trinity, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Jonathan D. Marseglia , Nathan J. Colodney and 1 other Olindo Marseglia
|
State Taxpayer Advocacy & Resolution
|
State Taxpayer Advocacy & Resolution
|Dripping Springs, TX
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Jimmy L. Carlisle
|
Taxpayer Advocacy Group-Tag, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Thelmer Norman , Marvin G. Norman and 3 others Dedrea Norman , Valda N. Wallace , Valda Norman