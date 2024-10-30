Ask About Special November Deals!
TaxpayersFoundation.com: A domain that represents accountability, transparency, and trust. Ideal for organizations advocating for taxpayer rights or foundations dedicated to fiscal responsibility.

    • About TaxpayersFoundation.com

    This domain is perfect for those who value the voice of the taxpayer. It can be used by organizations focusing on financial transparency, taxpayer advocacy groups, or foundations that support various causes funded by taxpayers' money. By owning TaxpayersFoundation.com, you demonstrate a commitment to accountability and trust.

    The domain's concise yet meaningful name attracts visitors who are interested in financial matters and good governance. Its market appeal extends across various industries such as finance, accounting, nonprofits, and government.

    Why TaxpayersFoundation.com?

    TaxpayersFoundation.com can help your business grow by positioning you as an advocate for taxpayers or a responsible organization. It can boost your online presence and credibility. Potential customers may trust your brand more due to the transparency and accountability associated with this domain.

    Additionally, a domain like TaxpayersFoundation.com can positively impact organic traffic as it is highly relevant and specific. It can also help establish a strong brand identity and foster customer loyalty by showing your commitment to financial responsibility.

    Marketability of TaxpayersFoundation.com

    This domain's marketability lies in its ability to differentiate you from competitors and attract potential customers who are interested in transparency and accountability. It can help you rank higher in search engines as it is a precise match for the keywords 'taxpayers' and 'foundation'.

    TaxpayersFoundation.com can be useful in non-digital media, such as print or broadcast advertisements, to create awareness and interest in your brand. The domain's clear meaning also makes it easier for customers to remember and share with others, leading to increased sales opportunities.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Taxpayers' Foundation
    		San Diego, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: Dudley Leroy A'Neals
    Taxpayer Foundation of Oregon
    		Portland, OR Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Utah Taxpayers Legal Foundation
    (801) 972-8814     		Salt Lake City, UT Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: Margo Provost , Howard Stephenson and 2 others Jaron Payzant , Mike Jerman
    Massachustts Taxpayer Foundation Inc
    (617) 720-1000     		Boston, MA Industry: Commercial Nonphysical Research Public Relations Services
    Officers: Sandra Senwick , Kelly Therrien and 8 others Cameron Huff , Fay Donohue , Stephen Andrews , James F. Kelleher , Peter T. White , Veda Clark , Donna C. Cupelo , Shirley Singleton
    Middle Class Taxpayers Foundation
    		San Diego, CA Industry: Civic and Social Associations
    Taxpayer Party Foundation
    		North Topsail Beach, NC Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Foundation
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
    Officers: John Suttie
    Middle Class Taxpayers Foundation
    		San Diego, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Pat Zaharopoulos
    National Taxpayers Union Foundation
    		Alexandria, VA Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: Ellen Katz , Jordan Forbes and 2 others Carl Levin , Duane Parde
    Taxpayers United Foundation Corporation
    		Filed: Domestic Nonprofit Corporation