Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain is perfect for those who value the voice of the taxpayer. It can be used by organizations focusing on financial transparency, taxpayer advocacy groups, or foundations that support various causes funded by taxpayers' money. By owning TaxpayersFoundation.com, you demonstrate a commitment to accountability and trust.
The domain's concise yet meaningful name attracts visitors who are interested in financial matters and good governance. Its market appeal extends across various industries such as finance, accounting, nonprofits, and government.
TaxpayersFoundation.com can help your business grow by positioning you as an advocate for taxpayers or a responsible organization. It can boost your online presence and credibility. Potential customers may trust your brand more due to the transparency and accountability associated with this domain.
Additionally, a domain like TaxpayersFoundation.com can positively impact organic traffic as it is highly relevant and specific. It can also help establish a strong brand identity and foster customer loyalty by showing your commitment to financial responsibility.
Buy TaxpayersFoundation.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of TaxpayersFoundation.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Taxpayers' Foundation
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: Dudley Leroy A'Neals
|
Taxpayer Foundation of Oregon
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Utah Taxpayers Legal Foundation
(801) 972-8814
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Margo Provost , Howard Stephenson and 2 others Jaron Payzant , Mike Jerman
|
Massachustts Taxpayer Foundation Inc
(617) 720-1000
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Commercial Nonphysical Research Public Relations Services
Officers: Sandra Senwick , Kelly Therrien and 8 others Cameron Huff , Fay Donohue , Stephen Andrews , James F. Kelleher , Peter T. White , Veda Clark , Donna C. Cupelo , Shirley Singleton
|
Middle Class Taxpayers Foundation
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Civic and Social Associations
|
Taxpayer Party Foundation
|North Topsail Beach, NC
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Foundation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: John Suttie
|
Middle Class Taxpayers Foundation
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Pat Zaharopoulos
|
National Taxpayers Union Foundation
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Ellen Katz , Jordan Forbes and 2 others Carl Levin , Duane Parde
|
Taxpayers United Foundation Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation