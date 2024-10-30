TaxpayersUnion.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Taxpayers' Union
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
National Taxpayers Union
(703) 683-5700
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Non-Profit Taxpayers Association
Officers: John J. Duncan , David Stanley and 5 others Jeff Dircksen , Duane Parde , Doug Frank , Sara B. Salupo , John Stephenson
|
Natl Taxpayers Union
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Florida Taxpayers Union, Inc
|Wellington, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas J. Gaitens , Keith Recine and 4 others John Hallman , Douglas M. Guetzloe , Joseph P. Raineri , David M. McKalip
|
National Taxpayer Union
|Kansas City, MO
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Duane Parde
|
Shaker Heights Taxpayers Union
|Shaker Heights, OH
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Mark Zetzer
|
National Taxpayers Union Foundation
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Ellen Katz , Jordan Forbes and 2 others Carl Levin , Duane Parde
|
Taxpayers Union, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
San Francisco Taxpayers Union
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Janan M. New , Jack Davis and 1 other Brook Turner
|
Taxpayers Union of The USA
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation