TechnicalMaterial.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Technical Materials
|Omaha, NE
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
|
Umicore Technical Materials
|Cranston, RI
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
|
Sawyer Technical Materials LLC
(936) 756-8886
|Conroe, TX
|
Industry:
Mfg Cut Stone/Products
Officers: Mary Ingram , James Fang and 5 others Mark Polster , Laurie Phillips , Dorothy Powers , Kelley Scott , Fred S. Taylor
|
Technical Materials Inspections, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
The Technical Material Corporation
(914) 698-4800
|Mamaroneck, NY
|
Industry:
Mfg Single Sideband Radio Communication Equipment Specializing In Amplifiers Marine Radio and Radio Receivers
Officers: Neil H. De Pasquale , Frank Budetti
|
Technical Materials International LLC
|Bradenton, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Engineering Services
Officers: David Brown
|
Technical Materials Transport, Inc.
|Gainesville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph A. Capella , Ira S. Baron and 1 other Don Reid
|
Technical Concrete & Material Service
(918) 369-5888
|Bixby, OK
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Andrew Kinsey
|
Sawyer Technical Materials, LLC
(440) 951-8770
|Eastlake, OH
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Mfg Electronic Components Plating/Polishing Service
Officers: Fred Taylor , Kelly Scott and 2 others Janet Radwanski , Kelley E. Scott
|
Materials & Simulation Technical Center
|Brecksville, OH
|
Industry:
Mfg Aircraft
Officers: Sai K. Lau