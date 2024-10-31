TechnicalReps.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Technical Reps International, Inc.
(408) 848-8868
|Gilroy, CA
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Construction
Officers: Scott J. Hagel
|
Technical Sales Rep., Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Pedro J. Monsalve
|
Technical Reps International, Inc.
|Gilroy, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Scott J. Hagel
|
Southern Technical Reps
(706) 855-8666
|Martinez, GA
|
Industry:
Mfg Plastic Materials/Resins
Officers: Thor E. Peckel
|
Technical Industry Reps Inc
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Jeff Mathis , Lee Sanders
|
Energy Technical Valve Reps., LLC
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Gregory A. Ganz