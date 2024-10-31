Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
TechnologyPatents.com is a valuable domain name for businesses specializing in technology patents, research and development, or intellectual property services. By owning this domain, you position yourself as an industry expert and attract clients seeking patent protection or innovative solutions. The .com extension adds credibility and professionalism to your online presence.
This domain name is unique and descriptive, making it easy for potential customers to understand the nature of your business at a glance. The use of the word 'technology' highlights your focus on the latest advancements, while 'patents' signifies your commitment to protecting valuable intellectual property.
TechnologyPatents.com can help your business grow by increasing organic traffic through search engines. Potential clients looking for technology patent services are more likely to find and trust a website with a clear, descriptive domain name. Having a memorable and easy-to-remember domain helps in creating a strong brand identity.
Additionally, TechnologyPatents.com can contribute to customer trust and loyalty by demonstrating your expertise and commitment to the industry. A professional domain name instills confidence in clients, leading them to choose your services over competitors with less established online identities.
Buy TechnologyPatents.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of TechnologyPatents.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Patent Technology Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Texas Patent Technology, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Patented Technologies, Inc.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jerry Imbriale , Gessy Etienne
|
Drilltec Patents & Technologies,Inc
|Houston, TX
|
Patent Technology, LLC
|La Jolla, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Development, Management and Investments
Officers: Michael Klicpera
|
Patent Acquisition & Technology, Inc.
|Mountain View, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Gary J. Summers
|
Pacific Patents & Technology
|Santa Cruz, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Peter Fine
|
Innovative Patented Technology LLC
|Highland Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: J. Beauregard Parker
|
Applied Patent Technology, Inc.
|Henderson, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Camille Traino , Paul L. Davis
|
Patents and Technology, LLC
|Danville, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site