Techterra.com's unique blend of 'tech' and 'terra' signifies a connection to the earth and the latest advancements in technology. This domain is ideal for tech companies, startups, or any business looking to establish a strong digital identity.
The versatility of Techterra.com makes it suitable for various industries such as AI, IoT, biotech, renewable energy, and more. By choosing this domain, you'll make an immediate impact on your customers and stakeholders.
Techterra.com can significantly boost organic traffic by making your website easier to find in search engines. It also allows you to establish a strong brand identity that resonates with tech-savvy consumers.
Customer trust and loyalty are crucial for any business, and a domain like Techterra.com helps build this trust by instantly conveying expertise and credibility in the technology sector.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Techterra.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Tech Terra
|Terre Haute, IN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Terra Tech
|Clearwater, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Terra Tech
|Dillsburg, PA
|
Industry:
Sewerage System
Officers: John Shamble
|
The Terra Tech Group
|Whittier, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Douglas Farnik
|
Terra Tech International Inc.
|Doral, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Mathew Murgo , Vladimir Matichenkov and 2 others Katherine Murao , Mathew Murao
|
Terra Tech Corporation
|Medley, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Katherine G. Murgo , Mathew A. Murgo
|
Terra Tech Inc.
|Okeechobee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph A. Harrington
|
Terra Tech LLC
|Oklahoma City, OK
|
Industry:
Underground Utilities Contractor
Officers: Quanah K. Newman , Jim Newman and 1 other Glenda Robertson
|
Tech-Terra, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Terra/Tech, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Gerald L. Way , Joseph W. Clark and 1 other James C. Johnson