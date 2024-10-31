Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
TeddyBearFoundation.com is an ideal choice for non-profit organizations focused on child welfare, education, or any cause that resonates with the idea of comfort and care. With its friendly and approachable name, it invites visitors to explore what you have to offer. This domain name can help establish a strong online presence and build trust with your audience.
Additionally, this domain can be used by businesses in industries like counseling services, mental health clinics, or even e-commerce stores selling teddy bears or other comfort items. The possibilities are endless!.
TeddyBearFoundation.com can help your business grow by attracting more organic traffic through search engines. Parents and caregivers looking for resources related to child welfare, education, or comfort-related products will be more likely to find your business through this domain name.
A domain name that clearly conveys the mission and values of your organization or business can help establish a strong brand identity. Consistently using TeddyBearFoundation.com as your online address will make it easier for customers to remember and return to your site.
Buy TeddyBearFoundation.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of TeddyBearFoundation.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: James Bechtel , Tina Fanucchi-Fronta and 3 others Jason Spievak , Nikki Katz , Michelle Pickett
|
Teddy Bear Foundation, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Teddy Bear Care Foundation
|Brentwood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Irene Matin-Nia
|
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation
|Ventura, CA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Nikki Katz
|
The Children's Teddy Bear Foundation
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jan Yrineo
|
My Teddy Bear & Book Foundation
|Cornelius, OR
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michelle Pickett , Wells Hughes
|
The Angel Teddy Bear Foundation
|Latrobe, PA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: James Beeghly
|
Teddy Bear Foundation for Achondroplasia Incorporated
|Summit, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonprofit Trust Management
Officers: Caitlin Phelan