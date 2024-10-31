Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Teksav.com is a powerful domain that sets your business apart from the competition. Its unique combination of 'tech' and 'sav' makes it an excellent fit for tech-driven businesses or those aiming to innovate. With its short length and straightforward pronunciation, this domain name is both memorable and easy to use.
The tech industry is constantly evolving, and having a domain that represents your business accurately is crucial. Teksav.com allows you to establish an online identity that reflects the forward-thinking nature of technology and innovation. Industries this domain would excel in include IT services, software development, e-commerce, and more.
Teksav.com can significantly help your business grow by improving your online presence and establishing credibility. With a clear connection to technology and innovation, potential customers are more likely to find you through organic search or remember your brand for future needs.
Establishing a strong brand is essential for any business seeking long-term success. Teksav.com can contribute to this by providing a memorable and easy-to-understand online identity. Additionally, having a trustworthy domain can help build customer loyalty and repeat business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Teksav.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Teksavings LLC
(610) 666-5999
|Collegeville, PA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Service
Officers: Kenneth Keane
|
Teksavings, LLC
|Fayetteville, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Kenneth Keane
|
Teksavers, Inc.
(512) 491-5304
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Whol Computers/Peripherals Ret Computers/Software
Officers: Juan G. Staalenburg , Richard Louden and 6 others Johnny Zarate , Abraham Fernandez , Michael McKinley , Michiel Bridges , Ruben Staalenberg , Juan Staalenberg
|
Teksavers Rentals, LLC
|Cedar Park, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Suan Staalenburg , Ruben Staalenburg
|
Teksavers Group Lp
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Teksavers, Inc.