TelevisionProjection.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Independent Television Project
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Stan Rogow
|
The Minority Television Project
(415) 777-3232
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Public Television Station
Officers: Bonnie Asano
|
Minority Television Project, Inc.
|Palo Alto, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Bonnie Asano
|
Independent Television Project
|Van Nuys, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Stan Rogow
|
Television Project Inc
|East Dummerston, VT
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Annamarie Pluhar
|
Projection Television International, Corporation
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Herb Sider , Ron Wolsky
|
Minority Television Project
|San Mateo, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Projection Television of America, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Leigh M. Rothschild , Bennett G. Feldman
|
The Berkeley Educational Television Project
|Berkeley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Nathaniel Singer
|
The Kingston Trio Television Project, LLC
|Lakeway, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Terrel Cass