TexasMachine.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Texas Machine
|Katy, TX
|
Industry:
Repair Services
Officers: Matthew James
|
Gt Machining
|Texas City, TX
|
Industry:
Repair Services
Officers: Greg Dunn
|
Texas Ready Machine, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Lee Glass , Tommie L. Sandlin
|
Texas Precision Machine
(281) 807-5488
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Mfg Steel Wire/Related Products
Officers: Jesse Vigil
|
East Texas Machine
(409) 283-6988
|Woodville, TX
|
Industry:
Machine Shop
Officers: James Watts , Michael Watts
|
Texas Shoe Machine
|Laredo, TX
|
Industry:
Repair Services
|
Texas Implement & Machine Co
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
South Texas Machining .
|Alvin, TX
|
Industry:
Repair Services
|
North Texas Machining, Inc.
(940) 665-7847
|Gainesville, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Mfg Industrial Machinery Welding Repair
Officers: Rickey Ramsey , Faye Ramsey
|
Texas Design & Machining, Inc.
|Huntsville, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Repair Services
Officers: Paige Manard , Roger A. Hunziker