TexasStateEmployees.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Texas State Employees Union
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
State Credit Union
Officers: Katie Romich
|
Texas State Employees Union
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Labor Organizations
Officers: Cody Morgan
|
Texas State Employees Union CWA
(512) 448-4225
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: James Nauls , Ted M. Raab and 3 others Joe Welsh , Judy Lugo , Michael King
|
Texas State Employees Union CWA
|Lubbock, TX
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Jim Branson
|
Texas State Employees Union CWA
|Harlingen, TX
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Gilberto Villarreal , Doug Klopfenstein
|
Texas State Employees Union CWA
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: K. D. Rommich , Judy Lugo and 1 other Jim Branson
|
Texas Association of Retired State Employees, Inc.
|
Texas State Farm Employees' Activities Association
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Krys Iwanicki , Myron Kyser and 6 others Deborah Lloyd , Bobbie Caldwell , Shawna Shafer-Moreno , Jeannie O'Dea , Joe McKeel , Michelle Tullous
|
North Texas State Farm Employees Activities Association
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Clayton P. Westhal , Donna Price and 5 others Fred Marsh , Craig Nadziejka , Debil L. Reed , Karen Hill-Vasquez , Jennifer Buysse
|
Texas State Employee Union CWA Local 6186
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Myco Gedudis