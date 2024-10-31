TextileSystem.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
American Textile Systems, LLC
|Cerritos, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
|
Rheem Textile Systems, Inc.
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Gary L. Tapella
|
Clean Textile Systems, L.P.
(412) 323-7979
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Industrial Launderer
Officers: Douglas Ostrow , Woody Ostrow and 3 others Linda Burkeman , Robert Fridman , Dan Friedman
|
Sterling Textile Systems, Inc.
(706) 279-3359
|Dalton, GA
|
Industry:
Whol Homefurnishings
Officers: Brent Pickard , Clayton Pickard and 1 other Diana Moore
|
Textile Systems International, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: A. W. Thomas , Chester L. Loveland and 1 other Isabel W. Thomas
|
Textile Manufacturing Systems, Inc.
|Nogales, AZ
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Integrated Textile Systems Inc
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|
Industry:
Prepackaged Software Services
Officers: Roger M. Kelley
|
Textile Systems International, LLC
|Chickamauga, GA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Textile Management Systems Incorporated
(850) 277-0730
|Hammond, LA
|
Industry:
Computer Integrated Systems Design
Officers: Dev Riley , John D. O'Reilly and 1 other John Ryan
|
American Textile Systems
(562) 229-0036
|Cerritos, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Narrow Fabric Mill Cotton Broadwoven Fabric Mill Whol Homefurnishings
Officers: Lakshman Nathan , Mark Bretonne and 4 others Alan Nathan Lakshman , Joe Barber , Vern Larson , Evelyn Martins