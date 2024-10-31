TextileWorkers.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers
|Knoxville, TN
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
|
Textile Workers Pension Fund
(401) 334-4155
|Lincoln, RI
|
Industry:
Pension Fund Administrator
Officers: Thula Jeffery , Richard Rust
|
Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers
|Columbia, MS
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Brenda Daniels
|
Textile Workers Union of America
|Narrows, VA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Joe Lucas , Rodney Jamison
|
United Textile Workers of America
|Wilkes Barre, PA
|
Industry:
International Labor Union
Officers: Ron Myslowka , Norman Boehm
|
Textile Workers Union of America
|Huntingdon, PA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Blaine Mead
|
United Textile Workers of America
(256) 353-4116
|Decatur, AL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Jaime Cisteel , Terry Johnson and 2 others Teresa White , Kevin Terry
|
Textile Workers of America, Local 1358, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Textile Workers Utwa AFL-CIO Local 276
(973) 473-5328
|Clifton, NJ
|
Industry:
Labor Union
Officers: Maryanne Malinski , Maryann Novak
|
United Textile Workers of America (Inc)
(973) 773-1616
|Clifton, NJ
|
Industry:
Labor Union
Officers: Maryanne Malinski