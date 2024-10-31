TheAcademyOfArt.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Academy of Realist Art
(206) 782-0382
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Art Achool
Officers: Gary Faigin , Rose George and 2 others Patricia Belyea , Pamela Belyea
|
The Art Academy of Cincinnati
(513) 562-6262
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Indpendent College of Art & Design
Officers: Paul Reynolds , Gregory A. Smith and 7 others Keith Benjamin , Gregory Allgire , Rebecca Seeman , Joe Fisher , Larry May , Dabby Blatt , Jack Hennen
|
The Woodlands Academy of Art
|The Woodlands, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
The Art of Learning Academy
|Northridge, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Alicia Montes
|
The California Academy of Art Corporation
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ennio Romano
|
The Texas Academy of Figurative Art
|
The Art of Learning Academy, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
The New York Academy of Art Inc
(212) 966-0300
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: David Schafer , Ludwig Kuttner and 6 others Dennis Smith , Tim Evans , Stephen Farthing , Katie Albert , John Cichowski , Grady Ziegler
|
The Emery Academy of Martial Art
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
|
The Art of Barbering Academy, Inc.
|Panama City, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Andre L. Hayes