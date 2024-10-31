TheCaliforniaInstitute.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The California Heart Institute
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sam C. Naifeh
|
The California Menay Institute
|Moffett Field, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michael Aratow
|
The California Counseling Institute
(415) 752-1702
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health Practitioner's Office Individual/Family Services Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Lynn Mannix , Ed H. Childs and 4 others Ted Crotti , Khari Tillery , Elaine Chan , Elaine Chan-Scherer
|
The California Reform Institute
|Plumas Lake, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sam Blakeslee , Steven T. Arnold and 1 other Christine Robertson
|
The California Policy Institute
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dean Tipps
|
The California Chaparral Institute
|Escondido, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Richard W. Halsey
|
The California Education Institute
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
The California Video Institute
|Canoga Park, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Kevin A. Nies
|
The California Parenting Institute
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robin Bowen , Kimberly Hunter
|
The California Acupuncture Institute
|Berkeley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Evon Karanoff