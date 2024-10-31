TheCentreForWomen.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Centre for Women Inc
(813) 232-3200
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Tammy Criollo
|
The Centre for Women Inc
(813) 231-3404
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Stephanie Johns , Caroline Murphy
|
The Centre for Women, Inc.
(813) 251-8437
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Individual/Family Services
Officers: Rebekah Heppner , Lauren Schellman and 7 others Cathy Schroder , Katie Everlove-Stone , Helen Harmon , Chris Jimenez , Sul Hemani , Jessica Kendall-Hornof , Laura Rice
|
The Roshni Centre for Women
|Bayside, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Barbara Rabia O'Loren , Barbara Keshan Rousta
|
The Roshni Centre for Women
|Arcata, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
The Centre for Women Inc
(813) 571-1684
|Brandon, FL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Denise Dydowicz , Kathryn L. Kepes and 1 other Nagy Elsayyad
|
The Women's Centre for Well Being, P.A.
|The Woodlands, TX
|
Filed:
Professional Association
Officers: Gregory L. Eads
|
Women's Care Florida The Women's Centre for Excellence
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services