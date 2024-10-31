TheChildSchool.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Name
Location
Details
|
The Child Day School
(925) 754-0144
|Antioch, CA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Kathy Highleyman , Kathy Brenkle and 2 others Jeffrey Whitehead , Michelle Carranza
|
The Child Day School
(925) 462-1866
|Pleasanton, CA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Michele Beller , Margaret Hudson and 2 others Yvonne Sylvia , Lindsay Clow
|
The Child Day School
(925) 284-7092
|Lafayette, CA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: R. A. Whitehead , Yvonne Silvia and 1 other Paula Villadelgado
|
The Child Day School
(925) 820-4225
|San Ramon, CA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Ivan Sylvia , Susan Gohs and 3 others Colleen Wilson , R. Whitehead , Yvonne Silvia
|
The Child Day School
(925) 376-5110
|Moraga, CA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Ruth Ardez , R. A. Whitehead and 1 other Jane Hutton
|
The Child School Inc
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Private School
|
The Child's Primary School
(858) 576-2120
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Jim Price , Jenny Belk and 6 others Donny Kim , Greg Heinzinger , Marvin Santiago , Sherry Risch , Colleen Burdzinski , Nichole Frazier
|
The Child's Place Montessori School
|Mason, OH
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Ken Elder
|
The Natural Child School LLC
|Brattleboro, VT
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Amaryah Pendlebury
|
The Child Unique Montessori School
|Alameda, CA
|
Industry:
Day Care Services