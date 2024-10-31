TheChineseCulture.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Association for Chinese Culture
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Elisa Pang
|
The School of Chinese Culture
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Tomson Liang
|
The Plainview Chinese Cultural Center
|Saddle Brook, NJ
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
The Chinese Cultural Education Foundation
|Santa Cruz, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Civic and Social Associations
Officers: Chad Hoesing
|
The Chinese Divine Culture Institute
|Otisville, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
The Chinese Cultural Association Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Deborah Lowe , Anna B. Casey and 3 others Lena Dequattro , George Yap , Lurline T Tenn Yuk
|
Taipei The School of Chinese Culture
|Sugar Land, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Beauty Shop
Officers: David C Y Chen , Jeff Chen and 2 others Julia Lee , Meng Y. Chen
|
The Worldwide Chinese Culture-Art Group
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Hsuehju Liao
|
The Chinese Educational and Cultural Center
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
America Cultural Center of The Chinese Minorities
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lisa Youwan Jiang