TheCityAttorney.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Office of The City Attorney
|Norman, OK
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Brad Gambill
|
Office of The City Attorney
|El Centro, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Luis Hernandez
|
The Inner City Attorney Referral Servcives
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
|
Office of The City Attorney Legal Depart
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Mary L. Harris
|
Office of The Tucson City Attorney Crimi
|Yorkville, IL
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Ellen M. Roucek-Larson
|
The Association of Los Angeles City Attorneys
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Oscar Winslow , Judith Reel
|
The Happy Attorney LLC
|Jersey City, NJ
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Susan Gordon
|
City of Miami Office of The City Attorney
|Miami, FL
|
Attorneys Bettering The Community.
|Burlingame, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Laura M. Mazza
|
Court Attorneys Assn of The City of Ny
|Cedarhurst, NY
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office