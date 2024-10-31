TheClassicCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Classic Center Theatre
|Athens, GA
|
Industry:
Motion Picture Theater
Officers: Russel Stalvey , Kathy Wolfe and 4 others Mark Adams , Leigh Smith , Philip Verrastro , James Dempsey
|
The Classic Lighting Co
|Lewis Center, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
The Classic Training Center Inc
|Canjilon, NM
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
|
The Classics Banquet and Conference Center LLC
|Woodbridge, VA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Classics at The Community Center, L.P.
|Palo Alto, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Classic Communities, Inc.
|
Classics at The Community Center Association
|Palo Alto, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jagdish Gajula , Dave Krasowski
|
The Center for Classical Five Element Acupuncture
|Ramsey, NJ
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
|
The Center for The Study of Classical Architectu
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Foreign Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Gilbert P. Schafer , Richard W. Cameron and 4 others Christopher Browne , David Cohen , Rodney M. Cook , Gary Brewer
|
The Center for The Study of Classical Architecture, Inc.
|New York, NY
|
The Center for The Study of Classical Architecture
(212) 730-9646
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Architectural Design School
Officers: Leah Aron , Russell Windham and 7 others Henrika Taylor , Randy Acosta , Paul Gunther , Richard W. Cameron , Suzanne Tucker , Peter H. Miller , Peter Pennoyer