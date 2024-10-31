Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

TheCollegeOfNursing.com

$19,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to TheCollegeOfNursing.com, your premier online destination for all things nursing. With this domain, you'll establish a strong online presence and showcase your expertise in the nursing field. TheCollegeOfNursing.com offers a memorable, intuitive URL that resonates with your audience and enhances your professional image.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About TheCollegeOfNursing.com

    TheCollegeOfNursing.com is a domain name tailor-made for educational institutions, nursing organizations, and healthcare professionals. By owning this domain, you'll gain instant credibility in the nursing community, making it an ideal choice for businesses focused on providing nursing education, training, or services. This domain stands out due to its clear connection to the nursing industry and the trust it inspires in visitors.

    TheCollegeOfNursing.com can be used in various ways, including creating a website for a nursing school, starting an online nursing forum, or launching a consulting business for nursing professionals. It can also be used to build a strong online brand and attract a targeted audience interested in nursing. By using a domain that directly relates to your business, you'll be more likely to attract organic traffic and increase engagement.

    Why TheCollegeOfNursing.com?

    TheCollegeOfNursing.com can help your business grow by improving your online visibility and attracting a larger audience. The domain's relevance to the nursing industry can enhance your search engine rankings, making it easier for potential customers to find you. Additionally, it can help you establish a strong brand identity that resonates with your audience and fosters customer loyalty.

    TheCollegeOfNursing.com can also contribute to increased customer trust. Having a domain name that clearly communicates what you do can help build credibility and establish authority in your industry. Additionally, having a domain name that is easy to remember and type can make it simpler for customers to return to your site and engage with your business.

    Marketability of TheCollegeOfNursing.com

    TheCollegeOfNursing.com can help you market your business effectively by making it easier for potential customers to find you online. The clear connection to the nursing industry can help you rank higher in search engines and attract a targeted audience. Additionally, it can help you stand out from competitors by communicating your expertise and commitment to the nursing field.

    TheCollegeOfNursing.com can also be useful in non-digital media, such as print advertising or business cards. By having a domain name that is easy to remember and clearly communicates what you do, you'll make it simpler for potential customers to find your website and learn more about your business. Additionally, having a domain name that is relevant to your industry can help you build trust and credibility offline, leading to increased brand awareness and potential sales.

    Marketability of

    Buy TheCollegeOfNursing.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of TheCollegeOfNursing.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    The American College of Dermatology Nurse Practi
    		Tampa, FL Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Debra Shelby
    Missouri Affliliate of The American College of Nurse-Midwives
    		Liberty, MO Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Virginia Affiliate of The American College of Nurse-Midwives
    		Crozet, VA Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Virginia Affiliate of The American College of Nurse-Midwives
    		Fishersville, VA Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Louisiana Affiliate of The American College of Nurse-Midwives
    		New Orleans, LA Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Officers: Brenda Broussard
    Uniformed Services Affiliate of The American College of Nurse-Midwivess
    		Gig Harbor, WA Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    The Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences
    (513) 585-2401     		Cincinnati, OH Industry: Nursing College
    Officers: Chester Maze , Rick Tolson and 5 others B. A. Vaillancourt , Deborah Hayes , Chris Bergman , Teresa Goodwin , Heather Adkins
    The American College of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners Inc.
    		Tampa, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Debra M. Shelby
    The American College of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners, Inc.
    		Tampa, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Debra Shelby , Raymond D. Shulstad and 1 other Allison Lowie
    De Ocampo College of Nursing Foundation of The United States, Canada and Philippines, Inc.
    		Denver, CO Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: Mary R. Yardley