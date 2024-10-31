TheCollegeOfNursing.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The American College of Dermatology Nurse Practi
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Debra Shelby
|
Missouri Affliliate of The American College of Nurse-Midwives
|Liberty, MO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Virginia Affiliate of The American College of Nurse-Midwives
|Crozet, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Virginia Affiliate of The American College of Nurse-Midwives
|Fishersville, VA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Louisiana Affiliate of The American College of Nurse-Midwives
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Brenda Broussard
|
Uniformed Services Affiliate of The American College of Nurse-Midwivess
|Gig Harbor, WA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
The Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences
(513) 585-2401
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Nursing College
Officers: Chester Maze , Rick Tolson and 5 others B. A. Vaillancourt , Deborah Hayes , Chris Bergman , Teresa Goodwin , Heather Adkins
|
The American College of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Debra M. Shelby
|
The American College of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Debra Shelby , Raymond D. Shulstad and 1 other Allison Lowie
|
De Ocampo College of Nursing Foundation of The United States, Canada and Philippines, Inc.
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Mary R. Yardley