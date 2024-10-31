TheCommunityAlliance.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Community Multitmedia Alliance
|Ukiah, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: King Collins
|
The Vietnamese Community Alliance
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Nghiem Thi Nguyen , Thao Dao and 6 others Thai Manh , Tung Q. Luu , Kelly Trinh , Victoria Al Bryant , Ginger Hue Pham , Thieu D. Dang
|
The Community School Alliance
|Grand Rapids, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: David Mossburger
|
The Community Capital Alliance
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
|
The Autism Community Alliance
|Mason, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
The Alliance of Recovering Communities
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
The Community Foundation Alliance Inc
(812) 838-0288
|Mount Vernon, IN
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Julie Eickhoff
|
The Community Foundation Alliance Inc
(812) 354-6797
|Petersburg, IN
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Tom Dooley , Cindy Gaskins and 1 other Diana Bailey
|
The Alliance for Healthy Communities
|Marina del Rey, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Philip Lee Lindsey
|
The Community Reporting Alliance Inc
|Chester, NY
|
Industry:
Secretarial/Court Reporting